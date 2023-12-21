Sheep winter in modern sheds in SW China's Xizang

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows sheep heading back to shed in Ngoqu Town, Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

NYIMA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Ngoqu Town is located in Qiangtang Grassland, with an average elevation of more than 5,000 meters.

Tenzin, a 21-year-old girl from Ngoqu Town, grazes more than 380 sheep on the grassland.

Although the temperature at night is close to minus 20 degrees Celsius recently, Tenzin is not worried about the sheep, because they have lived in modern sheds funded by the government. These new sheds are mainly brick-concrete structures and covered with thermal insulation roofs.

In the past, once the pasture was covered by snow, the livestock were deprived of feed. Nowadays, there are sufficient reserves of forage for them.

Tenzin grazes sheep on pasture in Ngoqu Town, Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo by Tenzin Norbu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows modern shed (L) and traditional roofless sheepfold in Ngoqu Town, Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tenzin's little sister runs towards sheep in Ngoqu Town, Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows sheep heading back to shed in Ngoqu Town, Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

Tenzin drives sheep back to shed in Ngoqu Town, Nyima County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

