Fashion show presents traditional Tibetan costumes in Lhasa
Models present traditional Tibetan costumes during the first Lhasa Fashion Week held at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 24, 2023. Models presented 60 traditional Tibetan costumes in the fashion show. (Photo/China News Service)
