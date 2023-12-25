Fashion show presents traditional Tibetan costumes in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 13:11, December 25, 2023

Models present traditional Tibetan costumes during the first Lhasa Fashion Week held at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 24, 2023. Models presented 60 traditional Tibetan costumes in the fashion show. (Photo/China News Service)

