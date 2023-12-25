Ranger guards and documents wildlife at Changtang national nature reserve of Xizang

Kelsang Lhundrup takes photos of wild animals during his patrol at the Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Changtang National Nature Reserve is located in the northern part of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. With a total area of about 298,000 square kilometers, the reserve is home to over 30 wild animal species listed on China's national-level protection catalogue, such as the Tibetan antelope and the wild yak.

Norbu Yugyel wildlife protection station, named after a heroic ranger who died in a fight against poaching, is among the 73 wildlife protection stations established at the Changtang National Nature Reserve since 2015. It guards the main road leading to the no-man's land of Changtang.

Kelsang Lhundrup, 35, leads a team of 14 rangers at the Norbu Yugyel wildlife protection station. Kelsang loves documenting wild animals, the starry sky, and everything along his patrol routes. "While everyone is chasing broad dreams, the Changtang grassland is what we rangers want to guard. I love my work here, and I'm going to pass on this mission," said Kelsang.

Kelsang Lhundrup reads a magazine next to fossil specimens displayed at Norbu Yugyel wildlife protection station of the Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Rangers patrol the Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenbo)

A Tibetan fox is pictured by Kelsang Lhundrup as he patrols the Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Kelsang Lhundrup/Xinhua)

Tibetan antelopes are pictured by Kelsang Lhundrup as he patrols the Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo by Kelsang Lhundrup/Xinhua)

Rangers get ready to patrol the Changtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

