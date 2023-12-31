Revised CPC disciplinary regulations escort Party on new journey

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The newly revised regulations on the Communist Party of China (CPC) disciplinary action once again underscore the commitment of a political party comprising over 98 million members to full and rigorous self-governance.

The regulations, unveiled on Wednesday, mark the third revision since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012. They follow two previous revisions in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Serving as a fundamental framework to govern Party organizations and their members, these regulations bear great significance in making sure all Party members closely follow the CPC Central Committee in terms of political stance, orientation, principles, and path, according to the law and regulations office of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS).

TIMELY MODIFICATION

As the revision came just one year after the 20th CPC National Congress, it is essential for the implementation of the guiding principles of the congress. It serves as a tangible effort to translate the Party Constitution into actionable disciplinary regulations.

Key augmentations have been introduced in the general provisions to ensure alignment with the congress' guiding principles.

Notably, terms such as "carrying forward the great founding spirit of the Party and upholding self-reform" and "providing strong disciplinary guarantee for building China into a strong country and advancing the great cause of national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization" have been incorporated into the guiding ideology.

Content including "upholding a strict tone, strict measures and strict atmosphere in the long term" was also added to the working guidelines of the regulations.

Moreover, to meet the requirements in the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, particularly regarding accelerating the creation of a new development pattern and pursuing high-quality development, specific adjustments have been made, such as the categorization of the construction of extravagant or showcase projects has been shifted to violations of political discipline rather than within the realm of discipline regarding the public.

PROBLEM-ORIENTED APPROACH

Pointless formalities and bureaucratism are major obstacles hindering the Party's effective task execution. They still occur from time to time in various forms despite robust efforts to address them over the past decade.

The recent revision of regulations has accentuated a more targeted approach toward disciplining such conduct.

Specifically, new provisions have been introduced to address arbitrary decision-making, rigid enforcement, and the imposition of undue burdens in grassroots work, among other behaviors. The failure to implement decisions and plans set by the CPC Central Committee is now categorized as a breach of political discipline rather than work discipline.

According to the law and regulations office of the CCDI and the NCS, the revised regulations have been meticulously tailored to address prominent problems in oversight of enforcement and precisely outline disciplinary measures.

This will heighten the deterrent effect of Party discipline and turn discipline into normative behavior among Party members, an official with the office said.

ENHANCED SELF-GOVERNANCE

Underlining a more stringent approach to self-governance, the revised regulations not only address the corrupt behaviors of senior officials but also heighten penalties for related violations involving their families and staff.

For instance, Article 106 delineates precise penalties for officials leveraging their influence to secure benefits for others after their retirement. It also outlines repercussions for their spouses and children who accept money or gifts in exchange for favors.

The revised regulations also enhance disciplinary measures for senior officials who fail to rectify the illicit business conduct of their relatives.

An official from the law and regulations office of the CCDI and the NCS emphasized that the disciplinary provisions have been enhanced through lessons from past experience and in alignment with contemporary needs.

The office noted that earnest implementation of these revised regulations is pivotal in advancing the Party's self-reform with strict discipline and escorting the nation's journey toward high-quality economic and social development.

