China's top discipline watchdog exposes cases of excessive formalism, bureaucratism

Xinhua) 10:37, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top discipline watchdog has made public six typical cases concerning the undesirable work practices of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism.

A statement from the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision gave details of these cases, reiterating further crackdowns on such wrongdoings.

In one case, a former county-level Party official in the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was found to have squandered fiscal funds for impractical uses, to have created a false impression of market prosperity, and to have focused on preferred scale rather than real benefits in promoting projects.

As a result, the official was expelled from the Party, dismissed from public office, and prosecuted for relevant suspected crimes.

Other misdeeds exposed in these cases included imposing excessive inspections and evaluations, publicity stunts, and dereliction of duties, among others.

Officials accused of misconduct have been handed punishments including intra-Party warnings and removal from the Party and public office.

The statement urged disciplinary inspection agencies at all levels to maintain a strict stance and focus on key fields to ramp up crackdowns on bureaucratism and formalities for formalities' sake.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)