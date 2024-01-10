"Mothers" at Xizang welfare house prepare farmers' New Year celebrations for children

Xinhua) 11:01, January 10, 2024

Pasang and children enjoy a cake at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar, which falls on Jan. 12 this year.

Pasang, 44 years old, has been preparing for the celebrations at a welfare house. This year witnessed the eighteenth New Year that Pasang celebrated here.

Together with Tenzin Drolma, who came to help in 2017, Pasang shoulders the responsibility of a mother for 13 children at this welfare house. Each of them is considered her family. As the farmers' New Year draws near, Pasang and Tenzin Drolma have prepared almost everything they need for celebrations at their sweet home. As for the New Year wishes, Pasang said that she wishes her kids to be sound and able to make contributions to society.

Tenzin Drolma prepares milk for children at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Tenzin Drolma prepares for the farmers' New Year celebrations at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Tenzin Drolma and children decorate their house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Pasang shares a cake for children at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Tenzin Drolma and children prepare for the farmers' New Year celebrations at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Pasang feeds a baby at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Tenzin Drolma takes care of a child at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Children enjoy a cake at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Pasang holds a baby at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Children enjoy a cake at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Children pose for photos with a certificate of merit at a welfare house in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

