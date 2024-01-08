Home>>
Xizang's regional GDP expands 9 pct in 2023
(Xinhua) 13:04, January 08, 2024
LHASA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region grew about 9 percent in 2023, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government.
The region's GDP was estimated at 230 billion yuan (about 32.38 billion U.S. dollars) last year, said Yan in a government work report delivered Sunday at the second plenary session of the 12th People's Congress of the Xizang Autonomous Region.
It is estimated that the per capita disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in the region in 2023 exceeded 50,000 yuan and 20,000 yuan, up about 6.5 percent and 10 percent, respectively, compared with the previous year.
The region has set a GDP growth target of about 8 percent for 2024, Yan said.
