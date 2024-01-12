Home>>
China's Xizang sees robust growth in skilled talents
(Xinhua) 10:06, January 12, 2024
LHASA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The total number of skilled talents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region stands at 432,100, an increase of 33.4 percent from the end of 2020, according to local authorities.
Of the region's total employed population, skilled personnel accounted for 22.05 percent, the information office of the regional government told a press briefing on Thursday.
Annually, more than 100,000 people receive skill training in vocational and technical schools at all levels in Xizang, which has become a main force for cultivating skilled talents that meet the rising market demand.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- To-do list of Xizang gov't focuses on improving livelihood
- In Numbers: Xizang's regional GDP expands 9 pct in 2023
- SW China's Xigaze exudes cheerful and festive atmosphere as farmers' New Year approaches
- "Mothers" at Xizang welfare house prepare farmers' New Year celebrations for children
- Land ports in China's Xizang see growing imports and exports
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.