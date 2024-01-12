China's Xizang sees robust growth in skilled talents

LHASA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The total number of skilled talents in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region stands at 432,100, an increase of 33.4 percent from the end of 2020, according to local authorities.

Of the region's total employed population, skilled personnel accounted for 22.05 percent, the information office of the regional government told a press briefing on Thursday.

Annually, more than 100,000 people receive skill training in vocational and technical schools at all levels in Xizang, which has become a main force for cultivating skilled talents that meet the rising market demand.

