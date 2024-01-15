Locals in Xigaze celebrate farmers' New Year on first day of twelfth month of Tibetan calendar

Xinhua) 09:49, January 15, 2024

Pasang Butri's daughter Tsering Butri (1st L) prepares chema box for her family members at home in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Locals in Xigaze celebrate the farmers' New Year on the first day of the twelfth month of the Tibetan calendar, which fell on Jan. 12 this year.

On Friday, the Pasang Butri family, who live in Sangzhuzi District of Xigaze City, got up early and dressed up in new clothes, welcoming the arrival of the farmers' New Year. This is the first time for the four-generation family to spend the farmers' New Year in their new home, a newly renovated three-story house. Sitting beside an exquisite chema box (a rectangular wooden box containing roasted barley and fried wheat grain that symbolizes good luck), families and relatives enjoyed their feast and expressed their good wishes for the New Year.

Pasang Butri prepares cereal porridge for her family members at home in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Pasang Butri's mother (R) is pictured during the celebration of the farmers' New Year at home in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

Pasang Butri pours highland barley wine during the celebration of the farmers' New Year at home in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

