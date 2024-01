Farmers collect tea leaves in Wuzhishan, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:04, January 12, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows farmers collecting tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Farmers collect tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2024. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A farmer collects tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2024. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A farmer collects tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2024. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024 shows a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists collect tea leaves at a tea garden in Wuzhishan, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 11, 2024. Harvest period for the early spring tea has arrived in Wuzhishan of Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

