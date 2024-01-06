Recreational fisheries in China's island province Hainan gain momentum

Xinhua) 15:42, January 06, 2024

HAIKOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's southern island province of Hainan saw its recreational fishery industry pick up momentum in 2023, with a total output value exceeding 4 billion yuan (about 563 million U.S. dollars), marking a year-on-year surge of 90 percent, according to preliminary data provided by local authorities.

The industry saw nearly 14 million participants throughout 2023, an increase of 73 percent year on year, according to statistics from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province.

In 2023, the province rolled out an action plan to boost the high-quality development of recreational fisheries, which includes building eight demonstration sites of quality recreational fisheries, four offshore fishing competition sites, 12 recreational marine ranches, and 10 recreational fishing wharves within three years.

The province has exerted considerable effort in fostering the high-quality development of recreational fisheries. It has integrated management of fishing permits, inspection of recreational fishing vessels and safety management to streamline the oversight of the industry.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)