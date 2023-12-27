China's Sanya witnesses peak season for tourism

Xinhua) 08:38, December 27, 2023

Tourists take a rest at a scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 15, 2023. Since the beginning of winter, the tourism market in Sanya has been heating up continuously. According to official data, the city witnessed a peak season for tourism since mid-November, which is expected to last until the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Tourists have fun at Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 15, 2023.

Tourists visit a night market in Tianya District of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2023.

Tourists shop at a duty-free mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 21, 2023.

Tourists are seen at the entrance of Tianyahaijiao, a popular attraction which literally means the "edges of heaven and corners of the sea," in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 19, 2023.

Tourists arrive at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 19, 2023.

A couple poses for photos at a seashore scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 19, 2023.

