Coastal highway for sightseeing opens in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 16:59, December 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the scenery along the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. The opening ceremony of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing was held in Haikou on Monday. This 988-kilometer ring road connects most bays, capes, specialty townships, scenic spots and resorts along the coast of this island province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the scenery along the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Chengmai, south China's Hainan Province.

A vehicle is seen on the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Dongfang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 9, 2023.

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

A vehicle is seen on the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Changjiang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 10, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 3, 2023 shows the scenery along the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province.

This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the scenery along the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2023 shows the scenery along the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 15, 2023 shows the scenery along the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Lingao, south China's Hainan Province.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2023 shows a resort by the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

