Int'l coconut industry forum kicks off in south China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:09, December 13, 2023

HAIKOU, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China (Hainan) International Coconut Industry Forum commenced in the city of Wenchang, south China's island province of Hainan, on Tuesday, with a focus on the sustainable and healthy development of the global coconut industry.

The forum, themed "Igniting science and technology collaborative innovation in the global coconut industry to boost its global value chain," has drawn the participation of more than 230 representatives from over 20 countries.

As the world's largest importer of coconuts for processing, China will bolster production capacity through investment and increase trade for industry growth and value-chain enhancement, said Sui Pengfei, director general of the international cooperation department of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, at the opening ceremony.

The forum will help promote the formation of a global alliance and collaboration within the coconut industry and stimulate scientific and technological cooperation and economic exchanges for the sustainable development of the industry, said Mridula Kottekate, assistant director of the International Coconut Community (ICC).

The opening ceremony also witnessed the signing of agreements between the Coconut Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences and other organizations, institutions and enterprises.

