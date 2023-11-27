Green oranges harvested in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 11:03, November 27, 2023

Staff members pack green oranges at a processing factory in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. There are more than 330 green orange orchards in Qiongzhong, covering an area of about 32,000 mu (about 2133.3 hectares). The output of the green orange in the county this year is expected to reach 12,500 tonnes, with an output value exceeding 200 million yuan (about 27.97 million dollars). (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member picks green oranges at a planting base in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member picks green oranges at a planting base in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Livestreamers promote green oranges at a processing factory in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Staff members pack green oranges at a processing factory in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows a green orange planting base in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

