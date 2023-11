We Are China

Xinhai ro-ro passenger terminal to start trial run in Haikou

Ecns.cn) 13:23, November 28, 2023

Aerial view of the Xinhai ro-ro passenger terminal in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The new ferry terminal is planned to start trial run on Wednesday.

An interior view of the arrival hall of the Xinhai ro-ro passenger terminal in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

An interior view of the departure hall of the Xinhai ro-ro passenger terminal in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

An exterior view of the departure hall of the Xinhai ro-ro passenger terminal in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

