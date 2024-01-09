Chinese resort city Sanya boasts over 1,300 registered yachts

HAIKOU, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese tropical coastal city of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, boasted a total of 1,367 registered yachts in 2023, local authorities have revealed.

Last year, 230 yachts were newly registered in the resort city, according to the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration.

Statistics show that in 2023, yachts in Sanya sailed 161,100 times and received nearly 1.08 million tourist visits, up 67.2 percent and 82.8 percent year on year, respectively, both hitting record highs.

Over the years, Sanya has adopted a series of measures to boost the high-quality development of the yacht industry, such as building a digital service platform for yacht tourism.

