At least 400 fish lanterns brighten Shanghai garden
(People's Daily App) 15:36, January 19, 2024
The Shanghai Yuyuan Garden annual lantern fair will be rolled out on Sunday for the Year of the Dragon. A Night of Fish and Dragon Dance lantern installation features more than 400 fish lanterns seemingly swimming together in the night sky, forging a dragon.
