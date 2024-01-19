At least 400 fish lanterns brighten Shanghai garden

(People's Daily App) 15:36, January 19, 2024

The Shanghai Yuyuan Garden annual lantern fair will be rolled out on Sunday for the Year of the Dragon. A Night of Fish and Dragon Dance lantern installation features more than 400 fish lanterns seemingly swimming together in the night sky, forging a dragon.

