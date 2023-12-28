In pics: lantern workshop in city of N China's Hebei
Workers make lanterns at a workshop in Dongshanzhao Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. As the new year approaches, lantern workshops increased the capacity of production in Xingtai City of Hebei Province to meet the market demand. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)
Workers dry lanterns at a workshop in Dongshanzhao Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. As the new year approaches, lantern workshops increased the capacity of production in Xingtai City of Hebei Province to meet the market demand. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)
Workers dry lanterns at a workshop in Dongshanzhao Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. As the new year approaches, lantern workshops increased the capacity of production in Xingtai City of Hebei Province to meet the market demand. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)
A worker checks a finished lantern at a workshop in Dongshanzhao Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. As the new year approaches, lantern workshops increased the capacity of production in Xingtai City of Hebei Province to meet the market demand. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)
Photos
