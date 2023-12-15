Iconic Yuyuan lanterns light up Paris in debut show

Ecns.cn) 13:19, December 15, 2023

Yuyuan lanterns are illuminated during the French Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival in Paris, France, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

The Yuyuan lantern show was included in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. The festival in Paris will be part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2024.

