China, France hold strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 08:23, October 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the 24th China-France Strategic Dialogue with French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides had friendly and in-depth exchanges on China-France and China-EU relations, as well as international and regional issues. They agreed to give full play to the role of the strategic dialogue, push forward the development of bilateral relations at a high level, and work together to cope with global challenges.

As independent major countries, China and France should shoulder their own responsibilities, take the consensus between the two heads of state as fundamental guidance, and adhere to mutual respect, win-win cooperation, exchanges and mutual learning, so as to build a comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, mutually beneficial, enterprising and dynamic, Wang said.

A positive and dynamic China-France relationship is expected to facilitate a steady and sustained growth of China-EU relations for solidarity and progress of international community, he said.

Wang said China is ready to work with France to follow through on the important common understandings of the two heads of state, cement the public support, continuously unleash the cooperation potential in the post-pandemic era, consolidate political mutual trust, and push the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Bonne said France pays much attention to developing relations with China, attaches importance to China's status and role in the world, has confidence in China's economy, and has no intention to restrict China's development.

The two sides exchanged views on issues including China-EU relations, Ukraine crisis, Palestinian-Israeli conflict, climate change, and artificial intelligence.

