China-France strategic dialogue to be held in China

Xinhua) 10:50, October 28, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne will co-chair the China-France Strategic Dialogue in China from Oct. 29 to 30, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

