French National Day celebrated in Paris
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The Eiffel Tower is lit with red, blue and white during the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- 719 arrested during overnight violence in France: ministry
- Protesters clash with riot officers at march for killed teenager in France
- 5.8-magnitude quake hits western France
- Macron's visit to China sparks intense debate over European independence from the US
- French pension reform protests wane ahead of crucial court ruling
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.