French National Day celebrated in Paris

Xinhua) 12:23, July 15, 2023

Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower during the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Eiffel Tower is lit with red, blue and white during the annual Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2023. France held the celebrations of the French National Day, or Bastille Day, on Friday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

