We Are China

In pics: snow falls in Lhasa

Xinhua) 09:10, January 19, 2024

The Potala Palace is seen in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Lhasa on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

The Potala Palace is seen in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Lhasa on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2024 shows a park in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Snow fell in Lhasa on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Tourists visit the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Lhasa on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Bar-headed geese are seen at Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024. Snow fell in Lhasa on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)