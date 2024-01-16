Rare owl looking like Hedwig in Harry Potter appears in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 14:29, January 16, 2024

A rare snowy owl is captured flying over the Hulun Buir grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, looking like Harry Potter's owl Hedwig in the movie. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Hoalin)

Snowy owls are native to the Arctic tundra and can survive temperatures as low as -50 C.

A rare snowy owl rests on a pile of snow at the Hulun Buir grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, looking like Harry Potter's owl Hedwig in the movie. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Hoalin)

A rare snowy owl looks for food at the Hulun Buir grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Hoalin)

