Rare owl looking like Hedwig in Harry Potter appears in Inner Mongolia
A rare snowy owl is captured flying over the Hulun Buir grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, looking like Harry Potter's owl Hedwig in the movie. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Hoalin)
Snowy owls are native to the Arctic tundra and can survive temperatures as low as -50 C.
A rare snowy owl rests on a pile of snow at the Hulun Buir grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, looking like Harry Potter's owl Hedwig in the movie. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Hoalin)
A rare snowy owl looks for food at the Hulun Buir grassland in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Hoalin)
