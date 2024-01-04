Goitered gazelles spotted in Xinjiang
A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Goitered gacelle is under China's second-class protection and lives in the desert at an altitude of 300-3,000 meters.
A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Narat in NW China's Xinjiang attracts young talent with abundant tourism resources
- Xinjiang's Urumqi sees record number of tourists in 2023
- Winter tourism gaining popularity in Xinjiang's Tianshan Village
- NEVs charging network established in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang fosters new advantages of ice-snow industry
- Xinjiang opens its first museum on Great Wall culture
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.