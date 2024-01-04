We Are China

Goitered gazelles spotted in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:49, January 04, 2024

A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

Goitered gacelle is under China's second-class protection and lives in the desert at an altitude of 300-3,000 meters.

A herd of goitered gazelles are captured wandering on Nanshan Desert in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Nian Lei)

