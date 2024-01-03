Home>>
NEVs charging network established in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 16:49, January 03, 2024
URUMQI, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Charging facilities for new energy vehicles (NEVs) at highway service areas across northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are operational. This marks the establishment of a charging network for NEVs in the country's westernmost region.
The vast region's highway network stretches over 220,000 km. According to the region's transport department, the number of charging piles along highways across the region has reached 683, with 1,147 charging spaces for vehicles.
Currently, Xinjiang has around 50,000 NEVs, and the number is increasing, according to the region's transport department. With the widespread adoption of NEVs, there is an increasing demand from car owners for charging facilities.
