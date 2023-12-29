City in S China's Guangxi accelerates development of new energy vehicle industry

A robot works on a production line of a new energy vehicle battery manufacturer in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

In recent years, Liuzhou has accelerated the development of the new energy vehicle industry and sought modernization of the industrial chain.

As of October this year, the cumulative volume of production and sales of new energy vehicles in Liuzhou exceeded 1.7 million.

Technicians work on a production line of a new energy vehicle battery manufacturer in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A technician works on a production line of a new energy vehicle battery manufacturer in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People learn about a new energy vehicle during an auto show in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

New energy vehicles are charging at a service station in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 28, 2023. (Photo by Shi Feng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 27, 2023 shows the Luorong automobile logistics base, from which some new energy vehicles to be exported are loaded and transported to sea ports, in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

