Scenery of Nanning in China's Guangxi
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows people visiting the Nanhu Lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a view of the Wuxiang Bridge and the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows the scenery of Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows a view of the Nanhu Lake in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 24, 2023 shows people having fun at a park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: folk costumes of Hongyao people in China's Guangxi
- Unique ethnic culture leads to booming rural tourism in China's Guangxi
- Sea-rail intermodal trains give leg up to foreign trade at Qinzhou Port
- Starting point of 'Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea' turns biggest trade port in Guangxi
- In pics: kumquat competition in Rong'an, S China's Guangxi
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.