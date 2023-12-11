In pics: kumquat competition in Rong'an, S China's Guangxi
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2023 shows judges performing comprehensive evaluation during a kumquat competition in Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The kumquat planting has become a cash-cow business for local farmers in Rong'an. A total of 221,000 mu (about 14,733 hectares) of kumquat trees planted in the county this year are expected to yield 250,000 tonnes of kumquats. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
