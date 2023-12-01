S China's Qinzhou advances construction of port industrial cluster

Xinhua) 15:44, December 01, 2023

A worker is seen at the automation production control room of a new energy cell material company in Qinzhou port area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023. The city of Qinzhou has advanced the construction of a port industrial cluster, with petrochemical industry, new energy cell materials industry, equipment manufacturing, and grain, oil and food processing being the four pillar industries. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows the port industrial cluster in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows an industrial park in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Workers are seen at the automation production control room of a new energy cell material company in Qinzhou port area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023.

A worker is seen at a workshop of a new energy cell material company in Qinzhou port area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows a Chinese herbs and medicine company at an industrial park in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An automation production line is seen at a new energy cell material company in Qinzhou port area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows granaries under construction at a gain, oil and food processing factory in Qinzhou port area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A robot works at a new energy cell material company in Qinzhou port area of the China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 29, 2023.

