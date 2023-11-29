Students learn bamboo weaving skill in south China's Guangxi

November 29, 2023

A student (R) learns the bamboo weaving skill from a teacher at Nandu primary school in Cenxi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2023. As a local intangible cultural heritage, the bamboo weaving skill was introduced to Nandu primary school in recent years, which enriched the extracurricular activities of the students. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students practice the bamboo weaving skill at Nandu primary school in Cenxi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 28, 2023. As a local intangible cultural heritage, the bamboo weaving skill was introduced to Nandu primary school in recent years, which enriched the extracurricular activities of the students. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

