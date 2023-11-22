Pomelos enter harvest season in China's Guangxi

A villager sorts pomelos at an ecological industry demonstration area in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. Pomelos at the ecological industry demonstration area have ushered in harvest season recently in Luocheng. (Photo by Meng Zengshi/Xinhua)

A villager harvests pomelos at an ecological industry demonstration area in Luocheng Mulao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2023. Pomelos at the ecological industry demonstration area have ushered in harvest season recently in Luocheng. (Photo by Meng Zengshi/Xinhua)

