Yulin North Railway Station under construction in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:58, November 23, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows the construction site of Yulin North Railway Station in Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Yulin North Railway Station is one of the stations along the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows a worker conducting a welding operation at the construction site of Yulin North Railway Station in Yulin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Yulin North Railway Station is one of the stations along the Nanning-Yulin high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

