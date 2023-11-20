China reports 336 million railway trips in October

Xinhua) 09:10, November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger flow went up in October, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) shows.

Last month, a total of 336 million railway passenger trips were made nationwide, an increase of 25.44 million, or 8.2 percent, over the same period in 2019, said China Railway.

During the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday lasting from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, the average number of daily passenger trips served by China's railways reached 16.02 million, up 22 percent over the same period in 2019.

To satisfy people's considerable travel needs, China's railways have increased capacity and started the peak lines in time, it added.

