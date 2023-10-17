Award ceremony for short video competition about China-Laos Railway held in Laos

Xinhua) 15:45, October 17, 2023

VIENTIANE, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The award ceremony of a short video competition themed "My story with China-Laos Railway", aimed at celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, was held in Lao capital Vientiane.

The award ceremony, held on Monday, was organized by the Chinese embassy in Laos, together with Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), and the China Cultural Center in Laos.

The ceremony was attended by Wang Chang, chargé d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Laos, and Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Vansy Kuamua.

The competition focused on the stories of Lao people with the China-Laos Railway, attracting many people to participate enthusiastically. Since the beginning of the competition, nearly 100 short videos have been submitted, and finally, the committee selected 21 winning entries and broadcasted part of them at the award ceremony.

The winning videos showed that the China-Laos Railway has helped the development of Laos, created benefits for local people, changed the face of socio-economic development, and turned the dreams of the people along the railway corridor into reality.

In remarks at the ceremony, Wang Chang said the China-Laos Railway is a landmark project showcasing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and friendship between China and Laos.

The competition aimed to encourage Lao society to care more about supporting the railway and warm up for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, he said.

He added that China is willing to work with Laos to thoroughly implement the strategic consensus reached by the top leaders.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)