China expects 190 mln railway trips during upcoming travel rush

Xinhua) 09:07, September 14, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 190 million railway trips during the upcoming 12-day travel rush for the National Day holiday, overlapping the Mid-Autumn Festival, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Tuesday.

The travel rush will last from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, and the presale of train tickets kicks off on Wednesday, according to the company.

People's willingness to travel during the holiday is strong, resulting in robust growth in railway passenger trips, said the company, adding that efforts will be made to enhance the transport capacity and optimize the ticket-selling system.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, falling on Sept. 29 this year, is a traditional Chinese Festival usually marked by reunions, enjoying the sights of the full moon, and eating mooncakes.

