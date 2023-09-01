We Are China

China's first cross-sea high-speed railway starts trail operation

Ecns.cn) 13:55, September 01, 2023

China's first cross-sea high-speed railway, the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, starts trial operation on Aug. 31, 2023. (Drone photo by Ding Bo/China News Service)

Connecting the Provincial capital of Fuzhou and the port city of Xiamen in Southeast China's Fujian Province, the line extends 277.42 kilometers along several port cities including Putian, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou.

