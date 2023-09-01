China's first cross-sea high-speed railway starts trail operation
China's first cross-sea high-speed railway, the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, starts trial operation on Aug. 31, 2023. (Drone photo by Ding Bo/China News Service)
Connecting the Provincial capital of Fuzhou and the port city of Xiamen in Southeast China's Fujian Province, the line extends 277.42 kilometers along several port cities including Putian, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou.
