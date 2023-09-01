High-speed railway extends to South China's Karst regions

A Fuxing bullet train G4308 departs Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, for Guiyang, capital of Guizhou Province, on Aug 31, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

It marks the first railway of its kind to be built in either Guizhou or Guangxi, both of which are known for their Karst landscapes.

Spanning 482 kilometers, the Guiyang-Nanning High-Speed Railway was designed to facilitate a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The new railway has reduced travel time from over five hours to approximately three hours, greatly benefiting residents in mountainous areas and contributing to economic growth along the route.

The railway has 13 stations, with the Guizhou section hosting six and the Guangxi section, seven.

