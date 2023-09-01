China's railways handle 831 mln passenger trips from July-August

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's railways are expected to handle about 831 million passenger trips during this year's summer travel season, which runs from the start of July to the end of August, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

The country saw 821 million railway passenger trips from July 1 to Aug. 30, with the average daily number of passenger trips at 13.45 million, according to the company.

The country's railway networks are expected to operate another 10.8 million passenger trips on Aug. 31, the data shows.

China's railways have strengthened their safety management and improved their travel services to ensure safe and smooth travel.

Local railway operators have adjusted their transport capacities for popular tourist destinations in a precise and orderly manner to meet passenger demand. They have also optimized security check procedures, facilities and the environments at stations, as well as catering services aboard trains.

