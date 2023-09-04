Qinghai-Tibet Railway transports over 4.35 mln passengers during summer holiday

Xinhua) 09:45, September 04, 2023

XINING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Qinghai-Tibet Railway transported over 4.35 million passengers during this year's summer holiday that concluded Friday, according to China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd.

This is 427,700 more than in 2019, based on the company's statistics.

During the 62-day holiday period, the railway carried an average of 70,200 travelers per day, growth of 10.9 percent compared to 2019. Additionally, 78 passenger trains operated each day on average, an increase of 36.8 percent over 2019.

This summer has seen robust travel demand from a diverse range of customers, including tourists, students, individuals visiting relatives, and business travelers, said a staffer with the company.

The Qinghai-Tibet Railway linking Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and Xining started operation in July 2006, ending the pre-railways period in Tibet.

