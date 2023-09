We Are China

Guangzhou-Shanwei high-speed railway conducts trail operations

Ecns.cn) 14:53, September 14, 2023

A high-speed train arrives at Shanwei Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The high-speed train G6418 departed from Xintang Railway Station in Guangzhou and arrived at Shanwei Railway Station after about 50 minutes.

The Guangzhou-Shanwei high-speed railway is 202 kilometers long with a designed speed of 350km/h and 8 stations.

A monitor inside the G6418 high-speed train shows the bullet train attaining a speed of 348km/h, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A high-speed train parks at Xintang railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Staff members work at Xintang railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Aerial view of Xintang railway station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

