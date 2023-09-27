Guangzhou-Shanwei high-speed railway put into operation
The high-speed train G9726 leaves Guangzhou East railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhuo Yue)
The high-speed train G6418 departed from Guangzhou East railway station and arrived at Shanwei railway station after about 73 minutes, marking the official opening of the Guangzhou-Shanwei high-speed railway in Guangdong Province on Tuesday.
Passengers on board the high-speed train G9726 wait for departure from Guangzhou East railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Passengers take the high-speed train G9726 to Shanwei railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Passengers take the high-speed train G9726 to Shanwei railway station in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Train attendants pose for a group photo on the high-speed train G9726 in south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
