Lao, Bruneian leaders take trip on China-Laos Railway

Xinhua) 14:27, October 05, 2023

VIENTIANE, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The leaders of Laos and Brunei, along with delegations from the two governments, on Wednesday took a train trip from Lao capital Vientiane to Vangvieng on the China-Laos Railway.

The aim of the historic trip was for Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to show Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah the spectacular scenery, verdant rice fields, and scenes of everyday life along the route of the railway, Vientiane Mai Newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The leaders of Laos and Brunei reaffirmed their intention to strengthen relations and cooperation between their two countries, and officially elevated their ties to a strategic partnership.

The Sultan reaffirmed Brunei's support for Laos' chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Lao government invited high-ranking Bruneian delegations and the people of Brunei to visit Laos during Visit Laos Year 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)