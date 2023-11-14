China's rail passenger trips skyrocket in October

Xinhua) 09:04, November 14, 2023

Passengers go through ticket gates at Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's railways saw robust growth in passenger trips in October, data from the National Railway Administration showed on Monday.

Last month, the railways operated 351.69 million passenger trips, surging 195.6 percent year on year, according to the data.

In the first 10 months of this year, the number of rail passenger trips stood at over 3.28 billion, jumping 119 percent year on year, said the administration.

China's rail freight volume, a key indicator of economic activities, rose 4 percent year on year in October to 436.56 million tonnes.

In October, the country's fixed-asset investment in railways was 572.6 billion yuan (about 79.78 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.2 percent year on year.

