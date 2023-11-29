China-Mongolia border port handles record high of freight vehicles

Xinhua) 09:56, November 29, 2023

HOHHOT, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China-Mongolia border port of Erenhot recently registered a high record number of inbound and outbound freight vehicles, according to local authorities.

As of Tuesday, the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region had handled 150,000 freight vehicles this year, up 50 percent year on year.

As the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, Mongolia has more than 70 percent of daily necessities imported through Erenhot, said the local entry-exit border checkpoint.

The land port has been providing green channels for agricultural and sideline products and commercial vehicles, greatly improving its operational efficiency.

Currently, there are more than 400 vehicles entering and leaving China via the port every day. The major imported goods are iron ore and coal, and exports are mainly daily necessities, household appliances and auto parts, according to the local checkpoint.

