China, Mongolia hold joint exercise on border defense cooperation

Xinhua) 00:08, November 17, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Mongolia conducted the "Border Defense Cooperation-2023" joint exercise on Nov. 10, China's Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

The exercise was carried out in the border region near a prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Concentrated on joint actions between the two countries to curb border crimes, the event involved drills on joint command, joint reconnaissance, operational disposition and joint action, Zhang said, adding that the exercise has enhanced the two militaries' operational capabilities of safeguarding the security and stability in border regions.

The two sides also organized activities such as weapons and equipment displays, and other military-related cultural exchanges after the exercise, Zhang said.

