China-Mongolia border port resumes passenger traffic
(Xinhua) 13:20, November 14, 2023
HOHHOT, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Ganqmod Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the largest highway port on the China-Mongolia border, resumed two-way passenger traffic on Monday.
To ensure normal passenger clearance at the port, measures including service optimization and the opening of multiple inspection channels have been taken, said the port administration.
In 2022, the port completed the customs clearance of over 19 million tonnes of goods, more than twice that of 2021.
Ganqmod Port is a major energy import channel for the country and an important hub in the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor.
