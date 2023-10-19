Xi calls for greater development of China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 13:56, October 19, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater development of China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

As good brothers, good neighbors and good partners, China and Mongolia should continue to walk hand in hand, Xi said when meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Beijing on Thursday.

