Chinese, Mongolian foreign ministers meet ahead of 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation

Xinhua) 09:37, October 17, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Mongolia to adhere to mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual support, and push bilateral relations to a new level, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Batmunkh Battsetseg.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Mongolia relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, Wang said.

Mongolia is one of the first countries to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative. China is willing to strengthen development strategies alignment with Mongolia so that mutually beneficial cooperation can benefit the two peoples more, contribute to regional development and stability, and promote the building of a global community of shared future, he noted.

Battsetseg said Mongolia attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, abides by the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests.

Mongolia looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and expanding cooperation with China in various fields, he said, noting that Mongolia is willing to start preparations for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties at an early date.

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Battsetseg said, expressing his hope to deepen cooperation with all parties involved and boost shared development and prosperity. ■

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)